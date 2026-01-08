<p>Guwahati: Imagine gazing at the stars or capturing the beauty of the sky on a telescope in the midst of deep forest and soothing silence. </p><p>Taking cue from countries like Chile and New Zealand, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), the rhino hub in Assam, is trying to introduce astro tourism to add to its list of attractions for tourists. </p><p>Director of the park, Sonali Ghosh told <em>DH</em> on Thursday that they are planning to procure the equipments and train local youths for introduction of astro-tourism as a sustainable, low-impact tourism model.</p><p>"Astro tourism has gained popularity in countries like Chile, New Zealand, Namibia and even in Andaman islands in India," she said. </p>.‘Bangladeshi Muslims’ to touch 40% of Assam population in next Census: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>As part of the move, the park organised a two-day event named "Cosmic Kaziranga – Stargazing & Astro-guide Training Camp” on January 5-6, at Rhinoland Park, Burrapahar. This initiative marked a significant step towards developing stargazing, astro-photography, and astro-tourism, Ghosh said.</p>.<p>"Drawing inspiration from successful models in Chile, New Zealand, Namibia, and the Andaman Islands—where dark skies are valued as natural assets, Cosmic Kaziranga positions the park for day-and-night tourism: jungle safaris and nature interpretation by day, guided stargazing by night. This extends stays, reduces pressure on core areas, and promotes longer, meaningful engagements," she said.</p><p>Young participants, conservation professionals, frontline women forest personnel, and astronomy experts attended the event to explore how night-sky experiences can complement wildlife tourism, advance conservation, and boost local livelihoods.</p><p>Kishor Kumar Baruah, President of the Pragjyotish Amateur Astronomers Association, Guwahati, and Jyotimoni Neog Baruah, Executive Member, who addressed the participants, introduced astro-tourism's potential to blend learning and earning through experiential stargazing and cosmic education. </p><p>Sanjib Kumar Sarma, PRAG's Joint Secretary, delivered a presentation on the Solar System, highlighting planetary and stellar features that sparked lively interactions.</p><p>In the evening, Udhay Bhasker, Founder of Andaman Stargazing, led a hands-on session on constellation identification and night-sky navigation. Telescope setups on the terrace enabled captivating observations, enriched by celestial storytelling and dynamic discussions between participants and experts.</p><p>Experts stressed on controlling light and sound pollution around protected areas, as artificial lighting disrupts wildlife and obscures the night sky. Responsible astro-tourism thus supports biodiversity conservation and environmental awareness, generating local jobs while reconnecting people to the cosmos, they said. </p><p>“Cosmic Kaziranga” proves astro-tourism is more than an add-on—it's a viable path to blend conservation, culture, science, and sustainability, reinforcing Kaziranga's unique identity, Ghosh said.</p><p>Kaziranga is one of the country's most popular tourism attractions for being the largest home to one-horned rhinos, beside other animals and birds. </p>