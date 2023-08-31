India logs 7.8% GDP growth for April-June FY24 quarter; fastest growth in four quarters

India recorded economic growth of 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Data (NSO) released on Thursday.

India remains the fastest-growing major economy as China's GDP growth in the April-June quarter was 6.3 per cent.

As per the NSO data, the agriculture sector recorded a 3.5 per cent growth, up from 2.4 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2022-23.