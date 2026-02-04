Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Turkish Airlines plane with right engine failure makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

The plane landed at NSCBI Airport here with full emergency, and the fire in the engine was brought under control at 1.51 pm, the Ministry statement said.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 12:13 IST
India NewsCivil Aviation MinistryEmergency landing

Follow us on :

Follow Us