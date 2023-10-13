India's palm oil imports rise 29% in Nov-Sept of 2022-23 oil year: SEA

However, crude palm oil imports got a little setback against soybeans and other oils, totalling 7.05 lakh tonnes in September this year, down from 8.24 lakh tonnes in the previous month, it added.

The palm oil basket includes RBD Palmolein, Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Crude Olein, and Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO).

According to the SEA, despite ample domestic availability, a sharp drop in domestic edible oil prices has pushed demand, as reflected in the August and September data.

The SEA also noted that per capita consumption has increased with falling domestic edible oil prices in recent months.

'The import of RBD Palmolein has surged, constituting over 25 per cent of total palm imports. This surge has severely impacted the refining industry, which is grappling with massive overcapacity,' it added.

The overall refined oils (RBD Palmolein) imports reached 20.53 lakh tonnes during the November–September period of the 2022–23 oil year, up from 17.12 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. This is seriously affecting the workings of the domestic palm oil refining industry, according to the SEA.

In the case of soft oils, the SEA said inbound shipment of sunflower and soybean oils sharply increased in the last six months. The overall import during the first eleven months of the current oil year stood at 63.87 lakh tonnes, compared to 56.35 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, the SEA said.

As of September 1, there was a stock of 37.35 lakh tonnes of vegetable oils at various ports and in pipelines.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of crude soft oil, including soyabean, from Argentina. Sunflower oil is imported from Ukraine and Russia.