India's top refiner set to tap spot oil as Russian term deal lapses

New Delhi: Rosneft and Indian Oil Corp (IOC) have yet to renew an oil supply deal that expired in March as they have been unable to agree on price and volumes, forcing India's top refiner to turn to spot markets, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

IOC and Rosneft renewed the annual oil deal for a second time a year ago. It was originally signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December 2021, months ahead of Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

State-run IOC's term contract with Rosneft expired on March 31, two sources said.

"The deal for 2024-25 has not been renewed," said one of the sources.

Two of the sources said that IOC and Rosneft may still sign a deal if they can agree on terms, but in the meantime the Indian firm would buy Russian oil from the spot markets.