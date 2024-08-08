Key takeaways from Reserve Bank of India's MPC meet

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the ninth time in a row. Governor Shaktikanta Das also emphasised the 'need to be watchful' citing persistent high food inflation.

Here are the key takeaways from the meet:

-- RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

-- RBI kept growth projection unchanged at 7.2 per cent for current financial year.

-- Food component of inflation has remained stubborn.

-- Inflation and growth are evolving in balanced manner, though we need to remain vigilant on food prices front

-- RBI decided to continue with the withdrawal of the accommodative monetary policy stance

-- Manufacturing activities have continued to gain ground on back of increasing domestic demand, services sector have remained buoyant

-- Household consumption is supporting the turnaround in demand

-- Improved agricultural activities brighten prospects of rural consumption

-- RBI Governor said a degree of relief in retail inflation is expected from pickup in southwest monsoon

-- RBI Governor projects retail inflation at 4.5 per cent during FY'25 assuming normal monsoon.

-- Continued high food prices slowed the process of disinflation in Q1 FY'25

-- High food inflation also impacts household inflation expectations.

-- Overall inflation trajectory moderating, expect continued moderation, but need to be watchful, said Governor Das

-- MPC has to be vigilant as country is witnessing persistently high food inflation, he added

-- Indian Rupee remained largely range-bound in August, said Das

-- India's forex reserves touched a record high of $675 billion as of August 2.

-- RBI proposes a public repository of digital lending apps to check unauthorised players.

-- Global economic outlook exhibits steady, though uneven expansion

-- New technologies like AI pose new set of challenges for global economy

-- RBI will continue to be nimble and flexible in liquidity management operations

-- Indian financial system remains resilient, gaining strength from broader macroeconomic stability

-- RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das expressed concern over rising disbursals of top-up home loans; asked lenders to take remedial actions.

-- Current Account Deficit likely to remain imminently manageable during this fiscal, said RBI Governor Das

-- RBI raises tax payment limit through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

-- RBI raises frequency of reporting of banks to credit information companies to a fortnight, as against once a month currently

-- RBI proposes steps to speed up clearance of cheques to few hours