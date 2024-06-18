Oil up on firming demand, Mideast tensions underpin risk premium

Oil prices ticked up in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on a stronger demand outlook and investor confidence that OPEC+ producers could pause or reverse plans to raise supplies from the fourth quarter of this year.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.25 per cent, at $84.46 per barrel at 0001 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 16 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $80.49 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained around 2 per cent on Monday, closing at their highest since April.

Last week, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the International Energy Agency and US Energy Information Administration buoyed confidence that oil demand will grow in the second half of this year and weigh on stockpiles.

Investor sentiment has been recovering since OPEC+ surprised players by announcing plans to start increasing production from the start of October, with hopes of stronger future demand supporting prices.