Online food delivery charges to rise when new GST rules take effect

Morgan Stanley has said that the local e-commerce delivery services will now attract a GST rate of 18%. With this, there will be some changes in the the delivery fees while ordering food online.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 08:24 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 08:24 IST
