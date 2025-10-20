<p>Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday when police opened fire as he allegedly tried to escape.</p>.<p>Citing preliminary information, the DGP office here said in a release that Shaik Riyaz snatched a pistol from the police and fired at them while attempting to flee.</p>.Student's death after assault in Madhya Pradesh: Murder case registered against two constables.<p>The police retaliated, resulting in his death.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Nizamabad government hospital where the accused was taken for treatment.</p>.<p>Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked a constable, Pramod, in his mid 40s, with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night.</p>.<p>Pramod succumbed to injuries.</p>.<p>A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.</p>.<p>During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.</p>.<p>The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate said.</p>.<p>The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said.</p>