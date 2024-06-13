Reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the economic reforms undertaken since 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will continue.
According to Sitharaman, who assumed charge as the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs on Wednesday, the reform process would further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India.
After assuming charge of the key economic ministries, Sitharaman held meetings with secretaries of the different departments of the Ministry of Finance & Corporate Affairs to review the ongoing policy issues.
She noted that the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard, as per an official statement released by the Union Finance Ministry.
She urged the departments to advance the NDA government's development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.
Union Finance Minister also said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy, the finance ministry noted in the statement.
Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan and other secretaries of the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs were present during the meeting.
Published 13 June 2024, 00:25 IST