Retail inflation for farm workers eased to 5.96% in Aug; 6.08% for rural labourers

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI–RL for this month (August 2024) were recorded at 5.96 per cent and 6.08 per cent, compared to 7.37 per cent and 7.12 per cent in August, 2023. The corresponding figures for July, 2024 were 6.17 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.20 per cent for CPI-RL," a labour ministry statement said.