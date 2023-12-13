‘Robust GDP growth to boost hiring in second half of FY-24’

For new hires, Bengaluru maintains its prominence at 87 per cent, with Mumbai at 86 per cent and Chennai at 83 per cent. In the category of replacement hiring, Mumbai leads with 82 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 78 per cent and Chennai at 76 per cent. Tier-2 cities are not far behind as these cities are gaining business prominence and show high incremental workforce expansion in cities like Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Kochi, Nagpur, Chandigarh and Indore.