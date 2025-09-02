<p>Mumbai: The rupee declined 8 paise to close at an all-time low of 88.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as Indo-US trade deal uncertainty and weak domestic equity markets pressurised the local unit.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels as risks remained skewed to the downside amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs.</p>.<p>Moreover, persistent foreign fund outflows or dollar strength could drive further weakness, they added.</p>.<p>On Monday, the rupee revisited its all-time intra-day low of 88.33 against the American currency.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened weak at 88.14 against the US dollar, then lost further ground to an intraday low of 88.20.</p>.<p>The rupee finally settled for the day at 88.18 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 8 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Monday, the rupee closed at a record low of 88.10 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias as uncertainty over trade tariffs and weak domestic markets may pressurise the local unit. FII outflows and a positive tone in crude oil prices may further weigh on the domestic currency," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Currency and Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.</p>.<p>Traders may take cues from ISM manufacturing PMI data from the US. Investors may remain cautious ahead of the non-farm payrolls report from the US this week, Choudhary said.</p>.<p>"Markets may also remain volatile ahead of US President Donald Trump’s speech tonight. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 87.80 to 88.50," he added.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.63 per cent to 98.38.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.80 per cent higher to USD 69.38 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 206.61 points to settle at 80,157.88, while Nifty declined 45.45 points to 24,579.60.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,429.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States.</p>.<p>India has already inked free trade agreements with Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, the UK and the four-European nation bloc EFTA, he added.</p>.<p>India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed.</p>.<p>After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25.</p>.<p>So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations.</p>.<p>Amid tensions between India and the US, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that at the end of the day, the two great countries will get this solved.</p>