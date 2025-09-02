Menu
Rupee falls 8 paise to hit record low of 88.18 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels as risks remained skewed to the downside amid uncertainty over US trade tariffs.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 11:33 IST
Published 02 September 2025, 11:33 IST
