The Central government roughly has 30 lakh jobs across the country. The State government has another 24 lakhs. Promising jobs for 2.7 crore people in Bihar simply means you are a non-serious person. Secondly, you are more interested in stopping the benefit schemes running in Bihar. Because the way you are saying everybody will get a government job, people will not be able to get 5 kg of free foodgrains they are getting at present. They will not be eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. They will not be eligible for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Shauchalay Yojana. These are provided for the poor. You are saying something that is not possible and are simultaneously trying to end all these beneficial schemes...This is some kind of a joke.

You are saying you are the face of the Mahagathbandhan. I feel sorry for Pawan Khera (Congress) and Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML(L)), who were standing behind him. And they don't know what they were saying. And that's the reason even the RJD has no faith in Tejashwi Yadav. I am saying so because if you see the manifesto, it says Tejashwi's 'Pran'. It's not a Mahagathbandhan manifesto. It's not an RJD manifesto. It has been made and projected as Tejashwi Yadav's manifesto. They all know they will not be able to fulfil the promises. They are just doing it for the sake of getting votes.