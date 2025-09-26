Menu
Rupee recovers from all-time low, rises 6 paise to 88.70 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 88.72 before rising to 88.70, higher by 6 paise from its previous close.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 05:20 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 05:20 IST
