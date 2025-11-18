Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru cops clock five-year high in booking drunk drivers

Top brass in the city police attributed the figure not just to increased prevalence of drunk driving, but also to a focused 'change of strategy'.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 20:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsdrunk driving

Follow us on :

Follow Us