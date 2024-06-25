Rupee settles 3 paise higher at 83.44 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 3 paise against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a firm trend in domestic equities amid stable global crude oil prices.

However, a strengthening American currency in the overseas market weighed on the local unit and restricted the up move, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.46 and hit the intraday high of 83.41 and a low of 83.48 against the greenback during the session.