Satisfaction among women in Economics has fallen since #MeToo

By Catarina Saraiva

Fewer women reported being satisfied with the climate in the economics profession in 2023 compared to five years ago, despite efforts during that time to improve conditions for women in the field, according to a new survey.

About 17 per cent of women in economics said they strongly agreed or agreed with a statement about being satisfied in the profession, down from 20 per cent in 2018, according to the topline results of a survey conducted in the fall. The preliminary findings were presented by University of Chicago Booth School of Business economist Marianne Bertrand Friday at the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Antonio.

The gap between women and men’s experience in economics widened slightly over the past five years, with 39 per cent of men saying they were satisfied with the profession’s climate, compared to 40 per cent in 2018.

Women made up just 17.8 per cent of full economics professors in 2022. While representation is higher among students and associate professors, the share of new economics doctoral degree recipients that were women fell in 2023, Bertrand said Friday.

“The underrepresentation leads to a culture that then fosters bias and discrimination and harassment,” said Anusha Chari, chair of the AEA’s Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession.