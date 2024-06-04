SEBI seeks firms make additional disclosures to fast track public offers, document shows

Mumbai: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) wants companies looking to go public to share more information as it seeks to fast track public offers, according to a letter sent to merchant bankers last week.

The regulator has sought 31 additional disclosures, the most significant of which are information about conflict of interest with management, directors, large shareholders, subsidiaries and third-party service providers.

Reuters has reviewed a copy of the letter.

The SEBI has in the recent past observed gaps in the information shared by companies in their public offer documents, leading to delays in clearance, a regulatory source, who declining to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media, said.