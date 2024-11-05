Small-loan defaults may throw risk into India’s broader economy

Last November, the Reserve Bank of India asked banks to set aside more capital for unsecured consumer credit, including small loans, as regulators grew concerned about borrowers buying items they could not afford. The increased cost of loans coupled with collection disruptions during the federal elections between April and June spurred a string of delinquencies.

In August, personal loan growth slowed to 14 per cent from over 30 per cent in the year-ago period. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. and IIFL Finance Ltd. warned in earnings calls last month they expect the challenging situation to continue in the coming quarters.

Traders have already headed for the exit. Shares of microfinance lenders such as Fusion Finance Ltd. and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. are down more than 60 per cent so far this year, in contrast to a 15 per cent gain in the BSE 500 over the period.