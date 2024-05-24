Taylor Swift tour gives European economy a boost, Bank of America data shows

Consumer spending growth has slowed, but not for Taylor Swift fans traveling to Europe for the Eras Tour, according to Bank of America Corp.

The bank’s customers spent 22 per cent more in Paris this month when the singer’s tour was in town, president of preferred banking Aron Levine said in an interview. Swift performed in the French capital from May 9 through May 12, just when the jump in spending registered.

“There would be no other explanation,” Levine said, adding that other European cities can look forward to a similar boost as fans flock to upcoming tour dates in cities including London, Milan and Vienna. “She’ll give a boost to the European economy.”