<p>New Delhi: High <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=us%20tariff">US tariffs</a> are expected to affect close to 8 per cent of India's overall auto component production, ratings firm Icra said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Indian auto component exporters are at a relative disadvantage compared to most other Asian exporting nations, highlighting the importance of concluding an India-US bilateral trade agreement, it added.</p>.US tariffs won't have direct impact on India's steel industry: Secretary Sandeep Poundrik.<p>"As a result, close to 8 per cent of India's overall auto component production is expected to be directly affected by the recently announced tariffs," Icra stated.</p>.<p>The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods places Indian auto component exporters at a disadvantage compared to their Asian counterparts, as countries such as China, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia face lower tariffs of 15–30 per cent, it pointed out.</p>.<p>Further, manufacturers in Mexico and Canada remain exempt under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), further intensifying competitive pressures on Indian exporters, it added.</p>.<p>Exports of auto components from India to the US have been rising steadily, moving from USD 4.1 billion in FY2021 to USD 6 billion in FY2022, USD 6.5 billion in FY2023, USD 6.8 billion in FY2024, and are estimated to reach USD 7.3 billion in FY2025.</p>.<p>Geography-wise, exports comprise 29 per cent of the country's auto component industry, with domestic sales accounting for 56 per cent and replacement demand for 15 per cent, Icra said.</p>.<p>Within exports, Europe accounts for 30 per cent, the US 27 per cent, Asia 26 per cent, Latin America 3 per cent, and other regions 13 per cent, it added. </p>