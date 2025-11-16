Menu
Kerala BLO involved in SIR ends life allegedly due to work stress

George was found hanging in his house on Sunday forenoon. Other family members had gone to church. George was involved in SIR enrolment work and hence he couldn't go to church.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 11:41 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 11:41 IST
Kerala

