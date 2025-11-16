<p>New Delhi: National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as the new celebrity advocate for UNICEF India.</p>.<p>The actor has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam cinema, and will now join the personalities who champion for the rights of children with UNICEF.</p>.<p>She will lend her voice and influence to advance children’s and adolescents’ mental health and well-being, along with other key child rights priorities, helping to build greater awareness and action for every child, according to a press release.</p>.<p>Suresh said she is honoured to join UNICEF India.</p>.<p>"Children are our greatest responsibility and our greatest hope. I have always believed that nurturing, loving care builds the foundation for children to develop the social and emotional skills they need to lead happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. I am honoured to join hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness and inspire action so that every child, regardless of background or ability, can thrive," Suresh said in a statement.</p>.<p>"UNICEF India is pleased to join hands with esteemed actor, Keerthy Suresh. Her profound connection with audiences provides a powerful and inspiring platform to advocate for children’s rights and well-being. As UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate, she brings passion and influence to our shared mission to reach every child, every young person - especially the most vulnerable - with the quality support and services they need to be safe, healthy and equipped to pursue their dreams," Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India, added.</p>.<p>The actor who last appeared in "Uppu Kappurambu" will be next seen in the upcoming film "Revolver Rita" alongside Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil and Redin Kingsley. </p>