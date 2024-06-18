'We see a risk of populist bias in Modi 3.0,’ says Tanvee Gupta Jain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term will see broad continuity in economic policies from his previous two terms. However, there is a chance of a populist bent targeting the lower income strata, said Tanvee Gupta Jain, Chief India Economist at UBS Securities India.

In an interview with DH’s Arup Roychoudhury, Gupta Jain also said that tougher reforms could be more difficult to push through, and that the gap between GDP growth and household consumption growth remains a dichotomy.

Excerpts: