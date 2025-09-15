<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wholesale-price-inflation">Wholesale price inflation</a> (WPI) returned to the positive zone after two months at 0.52 per cent in August, as prices of food articles and manufactured items inched up, government data showed on Monday.</p>.<p>WPI-based inflation was (-) 0.58 and (-) 0.19 per cent in July and June, respectively. It was 1.25 per cent in August last year.</p>.<p>"Positive rate of inflation in August 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of food products, manufacturing, non-food articles, non-metallic mineral products and transport equipment etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.</p>.Retail inflation rises to 2.07% in August on uptick in food prices.<p>As per WPI data, deflation in food articles was 3.06 per cent in August, as against a deflation of 6.29 per cent in July, with vegetables witnessing a spike in prices. Deflation in vegetables was 14.18 per cent in August, as against 28.96 per cent in July.</p>.<p>In the case of manufactured products, inflation was higher at 2.55 per cent in August, as against 2.05 per cent in the month before.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fuel">Fuel</a> and power saw a negative inflation or deflation of 3.17 per cent in August, as against 2.43 per cent in July.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India</a> (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent last month.</p>.<p>After declining for nine months since November 2024, retail inflation inched up to 2.07 per cent in August, driven by a rise in prices of kitchen items, like vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs, data released last week showed.</p>