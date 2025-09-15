Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hindu religion did not give 'space of dignity' for certain sections in society: Priyank Kharge

Kharge, hitting out at the BJP leaders said, 'I don't think that Vijayendra and Ravi are aware of the history of religion in India.'
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 11:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 11:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsReligionPriyank KhargeHindu

Follow us on :

Follow Us