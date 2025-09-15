<p>Purnea (Bihar): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> launched multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a>’s Purnea district on Monday.</p><p>The PM also inaugurated a newly developed terminal building at Purnea airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.</p><p>Modi flagged off the first flight on the Purnea-Kolkata route.</p><p>Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several union ministers, state ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the function.</p><p>Modi laid the foundation stone for a 3x800 MW thermal power facility worth Rs 25,000 crore at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. This is the state's largest private sector investment.</p>.Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish Kumar in presence of PM Modi.<p>“It is designed on ultra-super critical, low-emission technology. The project will provide dedicated power and strengthen Bihar’s energy security”, a senior official.</p><p>The PM also laid the foundation stone for Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2,680 crore.</p><p>"It will focus on upgrading a canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs," he said.</p><p>The project will benefit multiple districts in northeastern Bihar with irrigation expansion, flood control, and agricultural resilience, the official said.</p><p>The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail projects and flagged off multiple trains in Bihar during the day.</p><p>He laid the foundation stones for the rail line between Bikramshila – Katareah, worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing direct connectivity across the river Ganga.</p><p>He also inaugurated a new rail line between Arariya and Galgalia, which was built at a cost of Rs 4,410 crore.</p><p>The PM flagged off a train in the Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj) section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across northeastern Bihar.</p>.PM inaugurates 16th armed forces' conference at Eastern Command HQ in Kolkata.<p>He also launched the Vande Bharat Express train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna.</p><p>Amrit Bharat Express trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode were also flagged off.</p><p>These trains will provide enhanced economic, cultural, and social integration across regions, the official said.</p><p>The PM also participated in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin and 5,920 under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Urban and handed over keys to a few beneficiaries.</p><p>He also distributed community investment funds of around Rs 500 crore to cluster-level federations under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission in Bihar and handed over cheques to a few cluster-level federations (CLFs) heads.</p>