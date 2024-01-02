Electric vehicles witness record registrations in 2023

And industry insiders say that expansion of charging infrastructure, and the continued support of the government towards the sector bodes well for 2024. “This year, India saw a record-breaking year-on-year growth in EV sales, fueled by a potent mixture of factors. Government incentives, coupled with rising fuel prices and growing consumer awareness, have paved the way for an EV revolution,” said Dinesh Arjun, co-founder and chief executive officer of e-motorcycle startup Raptee Energy.