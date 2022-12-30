Elin Electronics makes muted market debut

Elin Electronics makes muted market debut; shares decline nearly 5% post listing

The stock made its debut at Rs 243, a decline of 1.61% against the issue price on the BSE. It later fell 4.75% to Rs 235.25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 15:05 ist
Kamal Sethia, MD, Elin Electronics Ltd along with Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE India and Others ringing the BSE Bell to mark the listing of Elin Electronics Limited on 30th Dec, 2022 at BSE. Credit: @BSEIndia

Shares of electronics manufacturing services company Elin Electronics made a muted market debut on Friday, listing with a discount of nearly 2 per cent, against the issue price of Rs 247.

The stock made its debut at Rs 243, a decline of 1.61 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later fell 4.75 per cent to Rs 235.25.

At the NSE, shares of the company made its debut at Rs 244, lower by 1.21 per cent.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 1,175.43 crore on the BSE.

Also Read | Wall Street's top stars got blinded by 2022 market collapse

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Elin Electronics was subscribed 3 times last week.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 175 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 300 crore, aggregating up to Rs 475 crore.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 234-247 a share.

Elin is a manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small kitchen appliances, and a leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturer in the country.

