Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'That could have been a nuclear war': US President Donald Trump once again claims to resolve India-Pakistan war, says seven planes were shot down

Trump said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised him for saving millions of lives.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 05:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us