Envision Energy to supply 100 turbines for 300-MW wind project in Karnataka

Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said, 'It has become imperative for us to collaborate and accelerate green energy transition to avert the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our long-term commitment in solving the challenges for a sustainable future. Together, we can develop reliable renewable energy solutions in India.'

Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments.