Policeman injured in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

<p>Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police personnel was injured on Monday evening after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Udhampur district of the Union Territory, officials said.</p><p>The exchange of fire erupted during a cordon-and-search operation launched by security forces in the Majalta area following what officials described as "credible inputs" about the presence of militants in the locality. </p><p>As the security forces tightened the cordon and began searches, the militants allegedly opened fire, triggering a gunbattle.</p><p>"A police personnel sustained critical injuries in the initial exchange of fire and was immediately evacuated for medical treatment," a police official said, adding that his condition was stated to be serious.</p><p>Following the outbreak of the encounter, additional reinforcements were rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and prevent the militants from escaping. Security forces, including the Army and paramilitary units, were reported to be maintaining a tight vigil as the operation continued late into the evening.</p><p>Authorities have sealed off the area and advised civilians to stay away from the encounter site as a precautionary measure. No further details about the number of militants involved or casualties on the other side were immediately available.</p>