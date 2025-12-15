<p>Mysuru: Southern Karnataka braces for a cold spell ahead. South Karnataka, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a>, Chamarajanagar and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kodagu">Kodagu</a> are currently experiencing unusually low temperatures, that is around 11 to 12 degrees Celsius.</p><p>The winter freeze with early morning chills has been experienced in Mysuru since the last few days. This is likely to continue for another week.</p><p>Cool nights are likely to persist for January and February, making this winter colder than usual in the districts, predict the scientists.</p><p>With winter setting in Mysuru, the gloves and sweaters are back and the number of morning walkers have taken a dip.</p><p>People in heritage city have been pulling their woolen clothes and jackets out of the cupboards to protect themselves from the chilly weather this year.</p>.Winter sets in Mysuru; IMD records 12.6 degree C temperature on Monday.<p>G V Sumanth Kumar, Technical Officer, Naganahalli Research Centre, attributed the colder conditions to a combination of seasonal winter patterns, clear skies, dry air and the influence of La Nina, a climate phenomenon, characterised by cooler-than-normal sea surface temperature in the Pacific Ocean. </p><p>The La Nina alters atmospheric circulation patterns worldwide, allowing cold air masses from northern regions to penetrate southward, which intensifies the drop in night temperatures in the southern states.</p><p>According to the forecast received from Grameem Krishi Mausam Sewa, Naganahalli, released jointly by the Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, it has predicted the lowest temperatures. </p><p>The day temperature is expected to be around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius and night temperature expected to be around 11 and 12 degrees Celsius. </p><p>The relative humidity in the morning hours is expected to be 87-90 per cent and afternoon relative humidity is expected to be in the range of 27-29 per cent. Wind speed is expected to be 4-6 km/hr.</p>.Bring your woolies out; it's winter in Mysuru region.<p><strong>Lowest temperature</strong></p><p>The records of IMD indicate that the lowest temperature registered in Mysuru during December was 8.7 degrees Celsius (on December 28, 2011) and the maximum temperature for the month was 32 degrees Celsius recorded on December 13, 2018.</p><p>These cool nights are likely to persist into January and February, making this winter somewhat colder than usual for many districts in Karnataka.</p><p><strong>Effect on crops</strong></p><p>While the daytime temperatures remain mild, the early morning and later evening cold can affect crop growth, fruit formation and the health of livestock and poultry.</p><p>Farmers are advised to take proactive measures to protect their crops and animals. For rabi crops, vegetables and pulses, mulching with straw or dry leaves is recommended. Irrigation should preferably be done in the morning rather than in late evening to prevent root damage.</p>.Mysuru Winter Festival from Dec 22.<p>Livestock should be provided with warm shelters, dry bedding and nutrient rich feed, while poultry sheds should be insulated to prevent cold-related stress.</p><p>With cold conditions expected to continue through February, farmers are urged to closely monitor daily weather updates and implement precautionary measures to minimise potential loss and maintain stable production during the winter months.</p>