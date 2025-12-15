Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Winter chill sets in, temperature dips in heritage city Mysuru

The winter freeze with early morning chills has been experienced in Mysuru since the last few days. This is likely to continue for another week.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 16:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 16:49 IST
Karnataka NewsWinterMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us