EU antitrust regulators set to fine BMW, Volkswagen on emissions collusion

EU antitrust regulators set to fine BMW, Volkswagen

The European Commission is likely to issue the penalties before the summer break

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • May 25 2021, 23:59 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 23:59 ist
The Volkswagen logo on a car. Credit: Reuters Photo

 EU antitrust regulators, which have drastically narrowed the scope of their case, are set to hand out sharply reduced fines to BMW and Volkswagen for hindering clean air technology, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which charged the three German carmakers in 2019 with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology, is likely to issue the penalties before the summer break, the person said.

The EU competition watchdog had said previously that the case involved the "circle of five", namely BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen Group's VW, Audi and Porsche. Daimler will dodge a possible fine because it alerted the wrongdoing to the Commission.

