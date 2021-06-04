EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook's use of advertiser data

The European Commission announced Friday an antitrust probe into Facebook's use of data gathered from advertisers to see whether it gives it an unfair advantage in the online classifieds market.
"We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage in particular on the online classified ads sector... where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data," the EU commissioner for competition, Margrethe Vestager, said.
