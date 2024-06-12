EU to impose multi-billion-euro tariffs on Chinese EVs: Report

The EU and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Less than a month after Washington quadrupled duties for Chinese EVs to 100 per cent, Brussels is expected to set almost certainly far lower tariffs for imports from Chinese makers such as BYD and Geely as well as western producers such as Tesla that export cars from China to Europe.

BYD, Geely, SAIC and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters queries on the report.

The move comes as European automakers are being challenged by an influx of lower-cost EVs from Chinese rivals.

China has rebuked the EU over the anti-subsidy investigation, urged cooperation and lobbied individual EU countries, but not fully spelt out what its response to tariffs would be.