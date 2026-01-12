Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Zepto says delivery boy killed in Hyderabad accident not associated with company

The accident again triggered demand for action against fast delivery by quick commerce firms.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 07:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaAccidentZepto

Follow us on :

Follow Us