EVs can maintain cost without subsidies but won't oppose incentives, says Nitin Gadkari

"First of all, I am not against any subsidies. I don't have any problem," Gadkari said when asked if more incentives were needed to accelerate electric mobility as adoption in India has not been as expected.

Elaborating his views, he said at one point the price of the lithium ion battery was USD 150 per kilowatt hour. Now it is something USD 108 to 110 per kilowatt hour.

"I am confident it will come to USD 100," he asserted.

Moreover, he said the manufacturing of EVs has witnessed an increase in volume terms.

"My assessment was that without subsidy, you can maintain that cost (of EVs) because the cost of production is less," Gadkari said.