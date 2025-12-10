<p>The Excon 2025, which began on December 9 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) is highlighting India's leadership in construction equipment and advanced manufacturing. </p><p>At this landmark event held under the aegis of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Mother India Forming (MIF) is showcasing the country's rising strength in precision sheet-metal cold-roll forming, a technology central to next-generation components and equipment design.</p><p>Commenting on MIF's participation, Dhirendra Sankhla, Director, Mother India Forming, said - "We are looking forward to EXCON 2025 and showcasing Indian excellence in sheet-metal precision cold-roll forming. This technology reflects the strength of Indian engineering--sustainable, accurate, and globally competitive. Cold-roll forming is not just a manufacturing process; it represents India's capability to deliver consistent, high-performance structural systems for global OEMs. Our focus is to help manufacturers build stronger, lighter, and more efficient machines for markets worldwide."</p><p><br>Mother India Forming is recognised as one of India's most integrated producers of precision roll-formed and structural assemblies. The company supplies high-strength cabins, ROPS/FOPS structures, chassis members, welded assemblies, tubular and roll-formed profiles, and modular systems across sectors including construction equipment, mining, agriculture, material handling, railways, commercial vehicles, warehousing, defence, solar and renewable energy, logistics, and industrial systems. With servo-driven roll-forming lines, all-electric CNC bending, robotic welding, laser cutting, automated inspection, and in-house tooling, MIF offers a fully consolidated Design-to-Fit ecosystem for global OEMs.</p><p>"Mother India Forming is proud to take forward the Prime Minister's vision of 'Make in India' by strengthening India as a natural manufacturing hub for global OEMs. Through localisation, advanced precision engineering, and integrated manufacturing, we are enabling India to supply world-class components to global platforms while creating a sustainable and resilient industrial ecosystem," Sankhla added. </p><p>Sheet-metal cold-roll forming continues to gain global relevance due to its sustainability and engineering benefits. As a cold process, it consumes less energy than hot forming and produces minimal scrap, improving raw-material efficiency. It enables the production of lightweight yet high-strength structures that enhance durability, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce lifecycle emissions. Its dimensional accuracy supports high-volume production with exceptional repeatability, increasingly demanded across global supply chains.</p><p>The event will conclude on December 13. </p>