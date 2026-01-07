<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Wednesday vehemently criticised CPI (M) leader A K Balan for his reported remarks linking UDF to the Jamaat-e-Islami and accused him of borrowing from Sangh Parivar's playbook to polarise the state ahead of elections.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Satheesan termed the statement of Balan, a former Law Minister, as "dangerous and communal".</p>.<p>The Leader of Opposition's (LoP) reaction came a day after Balan had reportedly told a television channel that the Home Department would be governed by the Jamaat-e-Islami if the Congress-led UDF returned to power in the state following the upcoming Assembly elections.</p>.<p>"His statement is similar to the extreme political line being adopted by the Sangh Parivar in India,' Satheesan alleged.</p>.FCRA violation: After Congress leader V D Satheesan, Vigilance recommends CBI probe against NGO.<p>Citing an old campaign tactic of the right-wing outfit, he claimed that during an assembly election in Gujarat years ago, the Sangh Parivar used the prospect of Ahmed Patel, a minority community leader, becoming the chief minister of the state to instill fear and consolidate votes.</p>.<p>Satheesan accused Balan of "trying to replicate the model" in Kerala politics.</p>.<p>"We have no doubt the secular Kerala will resist and defeat any such move to replicate such Sangh Parivar tactics in the state election," he added.</p>.<p>The LoP also sought to know whether the CPI(M) officially endorsed Balan's views and charged the ruling party with "attempting to create communal divisions in the state for political gains".</p>.<p>He urged the CPI, the second major ally in the ruling LDF, to clarify its position on Balan's remarks.</p>