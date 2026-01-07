Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Justice Yashwant Varma assails in SC setting up of inquiry panel by Lok Sabha Speaker to probe corruption charges

The senior lawyer said in the present case, the motion stood cancelled in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha Speaker constituted the inquiry committee which is ‘non-est’ (it is not) in law.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCorruptionLok Sabha speaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us