Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Youth captured by Ukrainian forces resident of Morbi, went to Russia for studies: Gujarat Police

Senior IPS officer said the local police are investigating the matter from various angles, including how and when he acquired a passport, a visa and his links.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewsWorld newsUkraineGujaratMorbi

Follow us on :

Follow Us