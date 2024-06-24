Explained | What next for Telecom Italia after network sale to KKR?

Milan: Telecom Italia (TIM) will finalise on July 1 the landmark sale of its fixed-line domestic access network to US fund KKR, a deal that makes it the first phone incumbent in a major European country to part ways with its landline grid.

What is Telecom Italia (TIM) selling?

TIM's fibre and copper landline network covers nearly 89 per cent of the country's households and its fibre cable stretches over 23 million kilometres (14.3 million miles) across the country, making it the main piece of Italy's telecoms infrastructure.

What will TIM look like after the sale?

TIM will shift more than half of its domestic workforce on to the network venture, leaving it with some 16,000 employees in Italy. It will reduce its leverage by 14 billion euros ($15.02 billion) to 1.6 times its core earnings when including lease costs.

Under a business plan overseen by Chief Executive Pietro Labriola, the network sale is intended to give TIM greater commercial flexibility to compete in the domestic retail service market and the opportunity to explore M&A deals and partnerships.