JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Exports rise 3.12% to $36.92 billion in January

Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $54.41 billion in January this year.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 10:12 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The country's exports increased 3.12 per cent on-year to $36.92 billion in January, according to the data released by the government on Thursday.

Imports rose by about 3 per cent year-on-year to $54.41 billion in January this year.

Trade deficit in January, 2024 stood at $17.49 billion.

During April-January this financial year, exports dipped by 4.89 per cent to $353.92 billion. Imports slipped by 6.71 per cent to $561.12 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said despite global uncertainties, 'we have' recorded positive growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 February 2024, 10:12 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsExports

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT