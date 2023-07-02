Checklist for selecting the right mutual fund for you

Mutual fund investing appeals to investors across all age groups, regardless of their prior experience and the amount they have to invest. Investing in mutual funds can be an excellent strategy to increase wealth and meet your financial objectives. However, with so many mutual fund options available, it is critical to think thoroughly before decision-making. Here are a few factors to consider while selecting a mutual fund.

Investment objective and strategy

You must have absolute clarity about you investment objectives as there are mutual funds that cater to different financial needs, such as growth, income, or a balanced strategy. Ensuring that your fund’s investment strategy aligns with your goals becomes critical. Otherwise, over time, you will realize that the fund’s performance is highly volatile and doesn’t suit your long-term plans. As a result, you may have to liquidate the investment at a loss. Therefore, before you invest, consider whether the fund’s investment strategy matches your financial goals and risk tolerance. Also, study the fund’s asset allocation, diversification, and return strategy.

Track record of performance

Analyzing the historical performance of the fund is highly recommended. Rather than focusing on recent results, look at the past performance to gauge if it offers steady, long-term gains. Evaluate the fund’s performance on vital benchmarks and compare them to peers in the same category. Remember that past performance does not guarantee future results, but it offers insights into the fund’s management ability.

Fund management

The fund managers are responsible for devising the investment strategy to drive performance with their experience, knowledge, and investment philosophies. An experienced and knowledgeable manager can address market challenges efficiently and spot potential possibilities. Reading up on the fund managers and their credentials can help in making the right decision. Examine the manager’s tenure and stability within the fund to assess whether there is consistency in investment approach and decision-making.

Costs and expenses

Taking into account the cost ratio and other expenses related to the mutual fund scheme is crucial. Management fees, overhead charges, and running costs are all included in the expense ratio. Lower expense ratios indicate that investors get more rewards from the fund’s performance. To be sure you’re receiving an appropriate value on your investment, compare the fees among similar funds and select the lowest one.

Risk profile

Evaluating the risk level associated with the mutual fund is a must. Consider your risk tolerance and investment horizon, and ensure it matches the fund you seek to invest in. Different funds carry varying degrees of risk based on factors like asset class, geographic focus, and investment strategy. Assess the fund’s volatility, downside protection measures, and potential risks associated with its holdings before investing.

Fund size and liquidity

The size of a mutual fund can impact its investment strategy and liquidity. Huge funds may face challenges when investing in particular opportunities, potentially affecting performance. Similarly, smaller funds might be more agile but could face liquidity issues. Consider the fund’s size and its impact on its ability to meet investment objectives efficiently.

Fund disclosure and transparency

Transparency is a vital parameter when evaluating mutual funds. Review the fund’s prospectus, annual reports, and other regulatory filings to understand its holdings, investment strategy, and associated risks. Choose funds where such information is readily available.

Selecting the right mutual fund can help you in meeting your long and short-term financial needs. You can make a more informed choice by investigating the investment goal, past performance, management, costs, and risks.

(The author is Head - Online Business at Axis Securities)