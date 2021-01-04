Farm stir: RIL seeks govt help to stop attacks on telecom infrastructure in Punjab, Haryana

Farm stir: RIL seeks govt help on telco infra attacks

In a petition mentioned to be filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court today, the company said that it has nothing to do with corporate farming or contract farming

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 04 2021, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 11:34 ist
Protesters agitating against new agricultural laws have attacked hundreds of telecommunications masts of companies such as Reliance's Jio telecom service that they believe have profited from the farm reforms at their expense. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries on Monday asked for the urgent intervention of government authorities to stop the vandalism of its telecom infrastructure by protesting farmers and sympathisers.

In a petition mentioned to be filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday, the company said that it has nothing to do with corporate farming or contract farming and neither does it plan to enter contract farming or corporate farming. 

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure. The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals," the company said in a statement. 

Protesters agitating against new agricultural laws have attacked hundreds of telecommunications masts of companies such as Reliance's Jio telecom service that they believe have profited from the farm reforms at their expense. 

Reliance said it "has nothing whatsoever to do with the three farm laws currently debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them."

"As such, the sole nefarious purpose of linking the name of Reliance to these laws is to harm our businesses and damage our reputation," it said.

The company said it does not do "corporate or contract farming" and has not bought "any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of “corporate” or “contract” farming."

Its retail unit which sells food grains and staples, fruits and vegetables and items of daily use through its stores, "does not purchase any food grains directly from farmers," the statement said.

"It has never entered into long-term procurement contracts to gain unfair advantage over farmers or sought that its suppliers buy from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

