Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari says 'reasonable' to predict December rate cut

Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari on Sunday said it's a "reasonable prediction" that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates once this year, waiting until December to do it.

"We need to see more evidence to convince us that inflation is well on our way back down to 2 per cent," Kashkari said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" program.

The Fed last week held its benchmark policy rate in the 5.25-5.50 per cent range, where it has been since last July, to keep continued pressure on the economy so as to cool inflation. It also published projections that showed the median forecast from all 19 US central bankers was for a single interest rate cut this year.

"We're in a very good position right now to take our time, get more inflation data, get more data on the economy, on the labor market, before we have to make any decisions," Kashkari said. "We're in a strong position, but if you just said there's going to be one cut, which is what the median indicated, that would likely be toward the end of the year."