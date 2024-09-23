Fi India, Propak India expo to be held at Bengaluru

New Delhi: Informa Markets in India, India’s B2B event’s organiser is all set to bring in the 18th edition of the Food Ingredients (Fi India) along with the 6th edition of collocated ProPak India to Bengaluru from 25th to 27th September 2024 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

While announcing the proposed event, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said that Fi India & ProPak India attracts a wide range of attendees, including food manufacturers, producers, distributors, and suppliers, packaging materials providers, machinery and equipment manufacturers, labeling solutions experts, and automation technology providers, along with procurement heads, R&D professionals, food consultants, and government officials providing a platform for networking and business collaboration.

India food ingredients market, valued at $1.083 billion in 2023, is on a growth trajectory, projected to reach $1.82 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7 per cent from 2024 to 2031, the statement said.