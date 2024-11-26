Home
Finmin issues advisory to banks to promote greater transparency in their transfer policy

The transfer policy has been reviewed with an aim to promote greater transparency and ensure formulation of a uniform and non-discretionary policy, the communication said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 17:11 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 17:11 IST
